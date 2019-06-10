11th June 2019
Twic and Northern Liech agree on blood compensation

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 16 hours ago

Northern Liech State Governor, Hon. Nguen Manytuel, his Minister of Information, Lam Tungwar and soldiers holding a meeting in Northern Liech State in January, 2019(Photo credit: SSNN)

Twic and Northern Liech States have agreed to compensate relatives of those who were killed in retaliatory attacks from both sides recently.

This is according to Lam Tungwar, the minister of information in Northern Liech State.

“The compensations of those who have been killed, the healing and reconciliation, the cattle grazing lands and joint forces that need to be formed, joint court and those things.”

Last month, dozens were killed and thousands displaced in the inter-state conflict.

Thousands of cattle were also reportedly looted from both sides.

The latest incident occurred in Twic State, leaving 15 people dead, causing tensions to rise between the two states.

As a result, the Presidency issued an order, forming a committee to pacify the situation.

The minister of information told Eye Radio that the governors in a meeting held yesterday recommitted themselves to the Kuajok peace conference which was signed in August last year.

Some of the resolutions include recovering stolen cattle and blood compensation.

“People have agreed that we re-commit to the Kuacjok peace conference, peace resolutions that was signed last year including the recovering of the cattle,” he said.

