Two burglars netted stealing official’s valuables in Juba

Two burglars have been arrested while attempting to steal valuables from home of a government official in Juba Sunday morning.

The suspects identified as Deng V8 and Simi Samba were caught red-handed at around 4:00 AM after they climbed over Gabriel Lubang’s wall fence and stole some valuables.

“They climbed over the wall fence and stole tyres of a V8, a generator, 100 chairs, some water containers, about eight ACs, and were caught with these items,” one of Lubang’s security guards confirmed.

Officer Santino said the culprits sustained injuries while trying to escape.

And they were first taken to Juba Teaching Hospital for treatment before being handed to police in Juba town.

“So, why we took them to hospital is to show humanity and send as a message to everyone that even if they are thieves, do not kill them,” Santino said.

An officer in the Nation Security Service, Santino said both suspects residing in Jebel area had machetes.

