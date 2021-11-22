Two dead in Uror revenge attack

At least two people have been killed in alleged revenge attack over the weekend in Uror County in Jonglei state , the County Commissioner has said.

The incident happened at Pamai, the payam headquarters.

Commissioner Tang Chatim says one of the attackers was killed in the clashes.

However, Chatim told Eye Radio that the security situation is now calm.

“An incident happened in Uror County headquarters of Pamai. One of our administrator officers was shot dead. He also killed one of the attackers before he was killed, and two of them died,” Tang said.

The greater Jonglei region has experienced recurrent inter-communal violence among four communities there.

The violence is frequently characterized by road ambushes, cattle raids, child abductions and other forms of revenge-inducing crimes.

