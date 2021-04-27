Two lactating mothers shot dead in Rumbek East

Two lactating mothers were reportedly shot dead in Rumbek East County, Lakes State, on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Akot Payam during the morning hours.

The two victims identified as Achol Mading and Awut Kau had gone to fetch water at a nearby borehole when two unidentified men approached them.

According to a local chief, the two men asked for directions, but when the three women realized the men were strangers in their area, they attempted to run.

But the men reportedly shot at them. One of the women was shot in the throat and legs, while the other was shot in the chest twice.

“The women tried to run but unfortunately, they shot the first lady, who died instantly. They then shot at the second lady. She fell down too. Fortunately, the third lady managed to run away,” David Mayor Marial, Akot Payam administrator, told Eye Radio.

The deceased, Achol Mading is a 40-year-old mother of six children. She left behind an 8-month-old baby.

The second woman killed, Awut Kau, 34, was the mother of four children, with a four-month-old baby still breastfeeding.