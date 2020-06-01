Two more young women gang-raped near Jebel Kujur, Juba

Two more women have yet again been raped by armed men on Friday in a residential area in the capital, Juba.

Armed men reportedly broke into a house in Jebel residential area, put everyone at gunpoint, sexually abused the women and looted properties.

According to the Area Chief, eyewitnesses reported seeing six men leaving the compound after the attack.

Chief Anthony Luka stated that three of the perpetrators had put on military uniforms.

He said the incident took place late at night in a home situated below the Jebel Kujur mountain.

The two women are reportedly mothers aged between 28 and 35 years.

Chief Luka narrated the unfortunate incident to Eye Radio this [Monday 1st June] afternoon.

“The unknown gunmen came to Hai Jebel near the military cemetery that is below the mountain. They attacked a neighbour’s house, they started looting the house where two girls were sleeping. Then they started to rape them. People told me that they [armed men] were carrying guns. Three of them had guns and the three were soldiers wearing uniforms. They were all about six in number.”

Chief Luka said the young women were taken to the hospital by their families.

Since the beginning of this year, Eye Radio has been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being gang-raped by men with guns in Juba.

Latest reports include that of an 8-year-old girl was gang-raped in Gudele, while a 58-year-old woman was also raped and killed in Jenderu residential area in Juba.

Just last week, a woman was raped right in front of her two children, as they watched helplessly while their mother is being sexually abused by armed men in the same Gudele area.

No arrests have so far been made, yet the crimes are on the rise.

The UN has repeatedly called on the government to end the impunity in regards to sexual violence by swiftly investigating and apprehend perpetrators.

