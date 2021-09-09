Two S. Sudanese confirmed dead after building collapse in Khartoum

Two South Sudanese have died after a house collapsed on them in the Sundanese capital, Khartoum on Monday.

The incident happened during the night’s heavy rains in Al Kalak-la area in Khartoum.

A child and a grown-up man were found dead on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Ajang Aruai and 35-year-old Aguek Malek.

A 17-year-old Manyiel Aruai was also injured when the house collapsed on them.

“The incident happened in Khartoum after they arrived from Turalei. There was heavy rain while people were sleeping in a hut. The walls of the hut were built with mud, so the water entered the room. So, the wall and the roof fell on them,” Kizito Kon, a family member narrated the incident to Eye Radio.

“They were five people sleeping inside the house. They were to travel to Egypt and just waiting for their visas when the incident happened.”

