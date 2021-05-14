14th May 2021
Two soldiers, an old woman shot dead in Nasir

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

Aerial view of abandoned Nasir town, 6, October, 2020 - credit: David Nyang

Two soldiers and an old woman were killed in two separate incidents in Nasir County of Upper Nile State.

The officers belonged to the SSPDF.

According to the area commissioner, the first incident happened on Tuesday evening when a group of armed youth shot an unnamed soldier dead at Nasir Market center.

“What has happened was isolated because according to a source some three or four armed youth came to the market and killed one South Sudan People’s Defense Force Officer,” Commissioner Duol Kun Thian reported.

The motive of the killings is not clear.

Commissioner Kun added that the second incident took place on Wednesday morning in the same market where an SSPDF soldier shot his colleague following a misunderstanding.

“There was no tension at all. The two of them had a quarrel in the market, and one of them shot the other and then an old lady accidentally got killed by the gunshot.”

The deceased woman has been identified as Jaluak Kun.

Commissioner Kun said Nasir town has been experiencing an influx of people from the surrounding villages as well as the internally displaced camps in Juba and the state.

