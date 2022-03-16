16th March 2022
Two South Sudanese children die in fire at Bidibidi refugee camp

Two South Sudanese children die in fire at Bidibidi refugee camp

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The house where the two children were burned to death in Bidibidi Refugee Settlement Zone One - credit | Malish James | March 15, 2022

Two South Sudanese children died on Tuesday in a fire at Bidibidi refugee camp in Uganda’s West Nile district of Yumbe.

A boy 8 years of age and another girl of 12 years were burned to death after their mother locked them in the house to fetch water.

The incident happened last evening around 10 PM in Zone one.

The assistant settlement commander of Zone one in Bidibidi says the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

She says the mother of the deceased children locked them in a room and when to fetch water unfortunately, a fire started and the two children were burnt beyond recognition.

Allioru says the remains of two children have been taken to Yumbe District mortuary as investigations go on.

“The incident happened last night, the information came late and I did not go immediately to the scene but I went early this morning together with the police and we got the body of the kids burnt recognized,” Betty told Eye Radio.

“We sat with the family and the mother could not talk, according to neighbors the mother of the deceased children went to fetch water and then she locked them in the house. The age of the deceased children they said is 12 and 8.”

Alioru appeals to the refugee community to extinguish fire after cooking to avoid the tragedy. “My advice to mothers is that after cooking you put off your fire.”

According to police in Uganda, incidents of fire are on a rise lately.

These fires began soon after schools nationwide were reopened on January 10.

Fires subsequently blazed through schools in Kampala, Kyotera, Wakiso, Kamuli, and Mayuge districts.

About five children have lost their lives.

16th March 2022

