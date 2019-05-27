Two Ugandan teachers killed in Rumbek

The Secretary General of Yek community has condemned the killing of two Ugandan teachers in Rumbek yesterday.

Joseph Akoot Mabior who knows the teachers and lives near the school were the two worked said they died by the hands of an angry armed youth who attacked their vehicle along the way to Rumbek town.

The deceased have been identified as Willis Binsiima and Charles Kule, who were driving a school Land Cruiser, together with the school head-teacher. The headteacher, a South Sudanese national, was reportedly spared, but the two foreign nationals were killed in cold-blood.

Akoot said the enraged youth claimed one of their chiefs was run over by a truck bearing foreign number plate the previous day, prompting them to act in revenge.

“The incident happened between Eastern Bhar-naam and Western Bhar-naam County at a place called Pulkuji. Our teachers were on their regular trip to Rumbek to buy some supplies for the school. They were three in the vehicle with the headmaster, Anthony Madir. On reaching Pulkuji, they were ambushed and killed. It was a revenge attack,” Akoot said.

He added that Charles Kule was the deputy headmaster, while Willis was an administrator at Hope and Resurrection Secondary school in Atiaba area.

Mr. Akoot called on both the national and Western Lakes state governments to bring the culprits to book.

The authorities in Rumbek and Juba are yet to comment on the incident.