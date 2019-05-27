28th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Two Ugandan teachers killed in Rumbek

Two Ugandan teachers killed in Rumbek

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 12 hours ago

File: Deputy Headteacher, Charles Kule (Right) and Administrator Willis Binsiima (Left) of Hope & Resurrection Secondary School at their work location in Western Lakes. PHOTO: Courtesy

The Secretary General of Yek community has condemned the killing of two Ugandan teachers in Rumbek yesterday.

Joseph Akoot Mabior who knows the teachers and lives near the school were the two worked said they died by the hands of an angry armed youth who attacked their vehicle along the way to Rumbek town.

The deceased have been identified as Willis Binsiima and Charles Kule, who were driving a school Land Cruiser, together with the school head-teacher. The headteacher, a South Sudanese national, was reportedly spared, but the two foreign nationals were killed in cold-blood.

Akoot said the enraged youth claimed one of their chiefs was run over by a truck bearing foreign number plate the previous day, prompting them to act in revenge.

“The incident happened between Eastern Bhar-naam and Western Bhar-naam County at a place called Pulkuji. Our teachers were on their regular trip to Rumbek to buy some supplies for the school. They were three in the vehicle with the headmaster, Anthony Madir. On reaching Pulkuji, they were ambushed and killed. It was a revenge attack,” Akoot said.

He added that Charles Kule was the deputy headmaster, while Willis was an administrator at Hope and Resurrection Secondary school in Atiaba area.

Mr. Akoot called on both the national and Western Lakes state governments to bring the culprits to book.

The authorities in Rumbek and Juba are yet to comment on the incident.

Popular Stories
Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 1

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

South Sudan launches international gateway 2

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development 3

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA 4

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

Published Friday, May 24, 2019

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham 5

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published 6 hours ago

Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir

Published 12 hours ago

Two Ugandan teachers killed in Rumbek

Published 12 hours ago

Two killed, one injured in ambush in Abiem-nhom

Published 14 hours ago

Governor orders for trial of 13 people suspected of instigating clashes

Published 14 hours ago

Co-chair of National Dialogue disappointed with dismissal of minister

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.