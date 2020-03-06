You are here: Home | Health | Justice | National News | News | Two women hospitalized in Juba following sexual assault
Two women have been hospitalized after they were sexually assaulted last night by unknown armed men in Juba’s Munuki residential area, a doctor at Juba Teaching Hospital has said.
Dr. Samuel Legge told Eye Radio that two women reported themselves to the hospital today in the morning after they were sexually assaulted at night.
“Yes, we have some two women reported to us that they were assaulted last night by unknown people in Munuki Block A,” said Dr. Legge.
“They were really raped and then their phones are taken with some money, and they threatened them to come back again this night to collect cloths plus the bedsheets.”
Dr. Legge added that the number of rape cases reported to the hospital has reduced since December last year.
