30th November 2020
U-20 bows out of CAF Zonal qualifiers

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

 

South Sudan’s U-20 National team have bowed out of CAF Zonal U20 qualifiers after losing 1-0 to hosts Tanzania.

The U20 team had reached the semifinal after thumping Burundi 4-0 in their last group B game played on Friday to finish second behind Uganda.

A 58-minute goal from Kassim Haruna gave the hosts a hard-fought win against the South Sudanese who had Wayi Luka sent off in the last stages of the game.

South Sudan now plays Kenya in third playoff places on Wednesday while Tanzania battles Uganda in the finals on Saturday.

Before the defeat, the Bright Starlets had not conceded a goal from open play at the tournament that kicked off last week in Arusha, Tanzania.

It is the first time South Sudan has made it to the last four of a competitive tournament since attaining independence in 2011.

In 2019, the U20 national team could only manage a quarterfinal stage finish.

They lost 1-0 to Sudan at the tournament hosted in Uganda.

U-20 bows out of CAF Zonal qualifiers

