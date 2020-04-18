18th April 2020
U.S provides S. Sudan 13.1 million to fight Covid-19

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 2 mins ago

Covid-19 samples: Photo: African Exponent

The U.S Embassy in Juba says the American government is providing 13.1 million dollars in assistance for South Sudan’s COVID-19 response.

 

The funds will go to assist South Sudan which has so far registered for cases of the COVID-19.

The assistance includes $11.5 million for case management, infection prevention and control, logistics, coordination efforts, risk communication, and water, sanitation, and hygiene programs, according to a press statement issued by the US Department of State on Thursday.

The Department of State says nearly $1.6 million humanitarian assistance will support refugees, internally displaced persons, and their host communities in South Sudan during the pandemic.

Globally, the U.S government is providing $35.5 million in global and regional programming through international organizations and NGOs to fight COVID-19.

UNHCR’s global COVID-19 response is also receiving $8 million to address the challenges posed by the pandemic in refugee, IDP, and host communities.

Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has invested $6.4 billion in South Sudan -including more than $405 million in health.



