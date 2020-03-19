Uganda bans entry of all foreign nationals, including S.Sudanese

Uganda has banned the entry of all foreign nationals into the country for the next 32 days over fears of coronavirus.

No entry visa shall be issued to foreign nationals at any port of entry.

The “temporary” order was announced by President Yoweri Museveni during his state of the nation address on Wednesday 17.

According to Museveni, all departures from Uganda by foreign nationals are allowed “provided they are not coming back within 32 days.”

“Foreigners going out cannot be stopped from doing so either,” Museveni stated.

The restriction of movements order applies to nationals from all countries regardless of if they are suspected of COVID-19 or not.

In addition, Ugandans are restricted from leaving to or via high-risk countries, which include Italy, China, the U.K., and Iran among others.

Museveni also ordered Ugandans coming from abroad to be placed under quarantine “at their own cost.”

Uganda has not confirmed any case of coronavirus as yet, but all its neighbours except South Sudan have reported cases.

Museveni justified the early ban on all travels as a necessary step to avoid any last-minute rush in the transport sector.

“I have observed the situation in other countries and we have seen the stampede in areas like transport… many people were clogged at airports…the crowding alone is the perfect ground for more infection because as people run, they infect each other,” he said.

The order comes into effect this Friday 20.

Uganda is a host to millions of South Sudanese refugees and families living in most urban centres.

About 10 buses and several flights carrying mostly South Sudanese frequent the Juba – Kampala route daily.

The ban will likely affect those intending on visiting families or travelling for studies, or medication.

It will also hinder regular travels of business persons between the two countries, as Uganda remains the main transit point for the region’s businesses into South Sudan.

Uganda’s exports to South Sudan was $355.75 million during 2018, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

But trade between the two countries had declined due to instability in South Sudan over the years; it has since rebounded and is now expected to grow faster.

“South Sudan is a key market for Uganda ‘s exports accounting for $239.2m in 2016, $299.3m in 2017. These are expected to significantly grow, with the return of peace and security in South Sudan,” said Uganda’s Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde.

President Museveni hopes that these early sweeping preventive measures will spare the country from the deadly virus that has far killed over 8,000 people globally.

In the region, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, including Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia have so far registered COVID-19 cases.

No deaths have been reported so far in East Africa.