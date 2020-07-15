15th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Uganda: houses burn as S Sudanese refugees clashIGAD issues TNLA reconstitution ultimatumGunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in MalakalUNSC urges peace gov’t to set up transitional institutionsEcobank addresses ex-workers’ grievances

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Uganda: houses burn as S Sudanese refugees clash

Uganda: houses burn as S Sudanese refugees clash

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 11 mins ago

Leaders inspect a house that was burnt during a past violence in Palorinya, Obongi District | Credit | Felix Warom Okello

About a hundred homes have been torched following clashes between South Sudanese refugee groups in Obongi District, authorities in Uganda have said.

The incident, which occurred in Parolinya refugee settlement, was reportedly instigated by alleged stolen maize from a nearby farm.

According to an official in-charge of refugee services in the camp, a boy was reportedly punished by a farmer after he took the silk and husk of the maize plant.

The family reportedly retaliated by beating up the farmer, resulting in the clashes between two groups.

“They took it upon themselves by beating the owner of the maize garden and injured him then retreated to where they stay,” Titus Jogo, an officer-in-charge of the refugee desk, told Eye Radio.

“This morning the other family again reorganized and attacked the village – several households totaling to 100 were burned.”

However, Jogo said police have been deployed to restore calm.

Similar incident happened in December 2019, when four people were killed and 16 others wounded in Uganda’s northwestern district of Adjumani.

Total Page Visits: 97 - Today Page Visits: 97

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba – Bor highway construction reaches Mangalla 1

Juba – Bor highway construction reaches Mangalla

Published Thursday, July 9, 2020

Taxes are being diverted – Kiir 2

Taxes are being diverted – Kiir

Published Monday, July 13, 2020

Kiir’s independence day and SPLM House remarks contradictory -Analyst 3

Kiir’s independence day and SPLM House remarks contradictory -Analyst

Published Thursday, July 9, 2020

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal 4

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal

Published 24 hours ago

South Sudanese react to past and present calls for disarmament 5

South Sudanese react to past and present calls for disarmament

Published Friday, July 10, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Uganda: houses burn as S Sudanese refugees clash

Published 11 mins ago

IGAD issues TNLA reconstitution ultimatum

Published 6 hours ago

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal

Published 24 hours ago

UNSC urges peace gov’t to set up transitional institutions

Published 24 hours ago

Ecobank addresses ex-workers’ grievances

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Media fraternity loses journalist to illness

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.