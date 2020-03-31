Uganda to prosecute two S Sudanese for refusing to self-quarantine

Two South Sudanese who were intercepted at Elegu Border Post after escaping quarantine in Entebbe will be charged for violating Ugandan orders, according to the chairperson of Gulu District, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi.

The two were said to have arrived at Entebbe Airport from Dubai on March 21, and after going through the procedures at the airport, they were ordered to start a 14-day self-quarantine in a Kampala hotel.

However, Ojara says the two – identified as William Bol and Agany Adok – reportedly sneaked out of the hotel last Monday morning in a special hired taxi.

They were intercepted at Elegu Border Post as they tried to enter South Sudan.

Ojara says they are now being isolated together with three other South Sudanese in Gulu.

“The two South Sudanese who tried to escape from Entebbe are going to be charged together with the two Ugandan drivers who were moving with them,” he told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Uganda has so far confirmed 33 cases of the coronavirus with no deaths.

South Sudan and Burundi remain the only countries that have not yet confirmed a case of the Covid-19 in the East African region.

The region is implementing drastic measures such as border closures and suspension of public transport in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.