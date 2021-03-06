6th March 2021
Ugandan man imprisoned for sodomizing a teenager in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

Jamal Kasos was convicted under article 248 of the Penal Code Act/Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Juvenile court in Juba has sentenced a 35-year-old man to prison for sodomizing a teenager.

The Ugandan national will serve 10 years in a Juba prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old street boy.

Jamal Kasozi, who is said to be a married man had anal intercourse with the teenager in Gumbo Sherikat in November 2019.

The court established that Mr. Kasozi invited 5 street children to his house for a sleepover when he abused the boy.

He was said to be under the influence of alcohol during the time of the crime.

When asked by the presiding judge if he had anything to say to the court, Mr. Kasozi only said “I’m sorry.”

Judge Joshua Andrew Lado then read the court’s verdict on Friday.

Jamal Kasos was convicted under article 248 of the Penal Code Act.

It says “whoever has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any person and whoever allows any person to have such intercourse with him or her commits an offense, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years and may also be liable to a fine.

Ugandan man imprisoned for sodomizing a teenager in Juba

6th March 2021

