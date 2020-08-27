27th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   UK ambassador condemns NAS for ‘violating’ ceasefire agreement

UK ambassador condemns NAS for ‘violating’ ceasefire agreement

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Ambassador Chris Trott. File photo

The United Kingdom ambassador to South Sudan has condemned the attack on a convoy of the Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga by armed opposition group led by General Thomas Cirilo, which he says violated the ceasefire agreement.

Last week, a Toyota land-cruiser carrying bodyguards of Dr. Wani Igga fell into an ambush along Juba-Lobonok road.

Six officers were killed in the incident.

The National Salvation Front claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that it was meant to foil alleged spying and intelligence gathering on their defensive positions.

But the SSPDF has dismissed such claims.

According to the peace monitoring body, there have been ongoing clashes between the NAS forces and both SSPDF and SPLM/A-IO in Central Equatoria as well as Western Equatoria.

The UK Ambassador to South Sudan described the attack on the convoy on Juba-Lobonok road as a violation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Christopher Trott says the holdout armed groups need to be included in the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM).

He believes this will enable the body to hold violators accountable for their actions.

“All signatories although they signed the Rome Declaration and they signed the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, they are not fully part of the CTSAMVM and so CTSAMVM is not able to look into incidents like what happened this week, which we condemned,” Trott said on Wednesday.

“There shouldn’t be an attack in this country. So we need to see them brought into the process, so the moment there is a violation of any of these agreements, then CTSAMVM can give us a report on what is happening so we understand who is responsible, what happened and we can hold them accountable.”

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba 1

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba

Published Saturday, August 22, 2020

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony 2

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony

Published Monday, August 24, 2020

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss 3

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss

Published Friday, August 21, 2020

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates 4

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates

Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020

NAS claims responsibility for Lobonok attack 5

NAS claims responsibility for Lobonok attack

Published Friday, August 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK ambassador condemns NAS for ‘violating’ ceasefire agreement

Published 1 min ago

Family of slayed police general calls for justice

Published 29 mins ago

Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

S Sudanese skeptical about the impact of ‘new’ Economic Crisis Committee

Published 2 hours ago

Meet Abuk, the ‘Tractor Lady’ who is working for a change

Published 5 hours ago

UN warns of hunger as food cuts loom for refugees

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.