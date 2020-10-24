UK commits £8m to help people affected by floods in S.Sudan

The United Kingdom Minister for Africa has committed 8 million sterling pounds to help the victims of flooding in South Sudan.

James Duddridge visited South Sudan early this week together with the UK’s Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs, Nick Dyer.

The minister also met with President Salva Kiir and some Vice Presidents of South Sudan and discussed the peace process, humanitarian access, and preventing famine.

The roughly 10 million and 400 thousand US dollars was announced during a visit to Pibor and Bor to see first-hand how UK aid is providing assistance to people facing flooding, conflict, and severe hunger.

The support will help the United Nations World Food Program, the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Children’s agency–UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide food assistance, nutrition support, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene support.

In a press release on Friday, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office says the assistance will help some of the most affected populations.

“The UK stands with the people of South Sudan and is helping save lives. We will provide vital food and support to thousands of people on the brink of hunger, following devastating flooding and conflict,” Minister James Duddridge said.

However, he said proving aid is not a long-term solution for South Sudanese.

He also appealed to the government of South Sudan must commit more resources to end the conflict, bringing peace and stability and providing basic services including health and education to its people.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, an estimated 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas in the country along the Nile River since July, with over 360,000 people displaced.

The 8 million sterling pounds is part of the 119 million aid package announced by the UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on 2nd September 2020.

