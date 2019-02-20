You are here: Home | National News | News | Politics | UK envoy Trott appointed ambassador to S.Sudan
The UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan – Chris Trott – has been appointed ambassador to South Sudan.
“I’m really excited that my next appointment as the next British ambassador to South Sudan ” he confirmed.
Ambassador Trott replaces Alison Blackburne who is expected to be transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.
In an acceptance speech, Trott said he is excited to work in South Sudan:
“Am very grateful for all the positive messages… I look forward to working with you to build peace in South Sudan.”
Mr Trott will take up his appointment during May 2019.
