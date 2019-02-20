20th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   UK envoy Trott appointed ambassador to S.Sudan

UK envoy Trott appointed ambassador to S.Sudan

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 9 hours ago

Ambassador Chris Trott Tweeter profile photo

The UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan – Chris Trott – has been appointed ambassador to South Sudan.

“I’m really excited that my next appointment as the next British ambassador to South Sudan ” he confirmed.

Ambassador Trott replaces Alison Blackburne who is expected to be transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

In an acceptance speech, Trott said he is excited to work in South Sudan:

“Am very grateful for all the positive messages… I look forward to working with you to build peace in South Sudan.”

Mr Trott will take up his appointment during May 2019.

 

Popular Stories
Torit MP succumbs to malaria 1

Torit MP succumbs to malaria

Published 5 hours ago

UK envoy Trott appointed ambassador to S.Sudan 2

UK envoy Trott appointed ambassador to S.Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

NRA generates 1.2 billion SSP in January taxes alone 3

NRA generates 1.2 billion SSP in January taxes alone

Published 10 hours ago

Quit living in hotels, activist tells leaders 4

Quit living in hotels, activist tells leaders

Published 12 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK envoy Trott appointed ambassador to S.Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

R-JMEC: Gov’t peace ownership key to success

Published 2 days ago

Ruling elites ‘hijack S.Sudan’- Enough Project

Published 7 days ago

‘Nobody will temper with’ 35% women representation

Published 1 week ago

AU gets new boss

Published 1 week ago

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 2 weeks ago

20th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.