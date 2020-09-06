UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22

The British Embassy in Juba has announced scholarship opportunities for South Sudanese.

Chevening is a global scholarship program that offers future leaders a unique opportunity to study in the UK.

It is awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

Chris Trott, the UK Ambassador to South Sudan said all Chevening applicants must submit their education documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer.

He added that the applications for 2012/2022 are open and will end in November 2020.

“We are looking to support people who have a vision for making a difference here in South Sudan,” said Ambassador Trott.

“We are looking for is people who have graduated, maybe done a couple of year of work experience to demonstrate their commitment and then have a vision that they can sell to the interviewers about what the degree in the UK will do for them when they come back here to South Sudan and that’s really an important element to the process.”

He said…”We are looking to empower people so that they can come back.”

“I would be really keen to see lots of good applications from South Sudanese students including journalists from the Chevening scholarship.”

Five South Sudanese will benefit from this round of Chevening scholarships 2021-22.

Elizabeth Achu, who benefited from the project in 2018 said the fully-funded scholarship allows students to focus on achieving their academic goals.

“I benefited a lot from this scholarship, Chevening is a prestigious award, it is recognized globally, it is good to have it on your CV,” Elizabeth Achu said.

“I would encourage you all especially young women to apply, seek guidance, one of the reasons that made my application successful is because I asked a lot of questions about the scholarship and interacted with people who have already succeeded before I did.”

“Don’t just stick to yourselves, go to our page South Sudan Chevening chapter on Facebook. Please reach out, try, it is hard and difficult but it is not impossible. If I did it then you can also do it.”

More than thirty South Sudanese have already benefited from the Chevening scholarship since 2017.

You can apply online on www.chevening.org