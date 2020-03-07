UK issues a warning on dirty money from S. Sudan

The United Kingdom’s national crime agency has releases first-ever alert on dirty money, links to corrupt political networks in South Sudan



The National Crime Agency leads the UK’s fight to cut serious and organized crime, protecting the public by targeting and pursuing those criminals who pose the greatest risk to the UK.

The official warning on money laundering and illicit financial flows into the UK linked to human rights abuses in South Sudan.http://Alert issued on the illicit finance risks associated with South Sudan

It also raises red flags for banks, real estate companies, luxury goods businesses, and private schools.

The alert targets illicit activities connected to South Sudan while seeking to ensure that legitimate financial transactions and business can continue as usual.

It highlights the red flags that members of the regulated sector and others should be aware of when seeking to do business in South Sudan or with South Sudanese entities.

The Director-General of the UK’s National Economic Crime Centre, Graeme Biggarwas said: “Corrupt actors and criminal groups are known to exploit the UK regulated sector. They do so to launder the proceeds of crime through the UK, or to conceal the origins of their wealth within the UK.”

“The UK regulated sector plays a vital role in the early identification of such activity. We hope this alert will raise awareness so that we can work together to stop the proceeds of corruption from South Sudan entering the UK.”

The UK’s crime agency quoted the UK Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Trott as saying: “The civil war in South Sudan has claimed the lives of over 380,000 since 2013. It has been characterized by terrible human rights abuses, including the deliberate targeting of civilians, the use of rape as a weapon of war, and forced recruitment of child soldiers. Over 4 million people, a third of the population, have been displaced.”

“The conflict has been fuelled by corruption. Many political and military elites have used their positions to loot the country’s natural resources, including revenues from oil and gas, to enrich themselves and fund continued fighting; in some instances has funded militias and arms purchases, despite the 2018 UN arms embargo.”

“Corruption has not only prolonged the conflict but held back development,” the UK Ambassador said.

For his part, the Co-Founder of The Sentry, George Clooney welcomed steps taken by the UK’s crime agency.

“The UK’s National Crime Agency has taken unprecedented and unique action to cut off dirty money flowing from one of the 21st Century’s most brutal war zones,” said George Clooney.

“Today, peace in South Sudan is possible, but only if the nations of the world recognize their responsibility to counter the greed-fueled networks that profit from massive suffering and human rights abuse.”

According to The Sentry, the alert is unique since it’s the first time the UK’s crime agency has issued a warning a country-specific focus on South Sudan.http://Breaking: UK’s National Crime Agency Releases First-Ever Alert on Dirty Money, Links to Corrupt Political Networks in South Sudan

It says the alert is not only aimed at sectors traditionally regulated for risks of money laundering and terrorist financing but also at private schools and providers of luxury goods.

It is also aligned with the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network 2017 advisory on South Sudan, promoting greater consistency to protect the international financial system.