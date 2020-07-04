4th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk PadietUK, WHO donate 160 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 fightAmbassador Hushek’s July 4th message to S.SudaneseCourt-martial set up for indisciplined soldiers in WarrapActivist slams security officers for allegedly “freeing” rape suspects

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   UK, WHO donate 160 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 fight

UK, WHO donate 160 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 fight

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr Olu, WHO Representative handing over the donation certificate to Dr Mayen, Undersecretary, Ministry of Health in the presence of Chris Trott/ WHO South Sudan.

The government of the United Kingdom and the World Health Organization on Friday handed over 160 oxygen concentrators to support the fight against COVID-19 in South Sudan.

According to the WHO, supplemental oxygen is the first essential step for the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients with low blood oxygen levels and should be a primary focus for treatment in countries like South Sudan.

But there is a severe shortage of medical oxygen in South Sudan due to lack of oxygen concentrators and stable electricity supply.

The 160 oxygen concentrators, according to the undersecretary for the Ministry of Health, will be distributed across the country to treat patients requiring oxygen.

Dr. Mayen Machut Achiek says severely ill COVID-19 patients with respiratory distress will be treated at designated health facilities.

For his part, the British Ambassador to South Sudan says he is very pleased that his country’s contribution to the WHO is making a difference in South Sudan.

“We are very pleased that DFID’s multilateral contributions to WHO are making a difference in South Sudan,” said Chris Trott, British Ambassador to South Sudan.

“Preventing transmission of the disease in the first place is key but these oxygen concentrators will be crucial in treating the most severe cases.”

The machines come with basic accessories for the delivery of oxygen therapy.

“COVID-19 has presented an overwhelming public health challenge stretching the already fragile healthcare system in South Sudan,” said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan.

“These machines come with the basic accessories for the delivery of oxygen therapy, and if well maintained can be used to save lives from other diseases in the longer term after COVID-19 pandemic.”

Total Page Visits: 322 - Today Page Visits: 322

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir appoints 8 governors 1

Kiir appoints 8 governors

Published Monday, June 29, 2020

Dr Akol speaks out over Jonglei issue 2

Dr Akol speaks out over Jonglei issue

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Upper Nile gubernatorial vacuum partly explained 3

Upper Nile gubernatorial vacuum partly explained

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020

Army structures command, leadership 4

Army structures command, leadership

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020

NSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba 5

NSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba

Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk Padiet

Published 2 hours ago

UK, WHO donate 160 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 fight

Published 5 hours ago

Ambassador Hushek’s July 4th message to S.Sudanese

Published 6 hours ago

Court-martial set up for indisciplined soldiers in Warrap

Published Friday, July 3, 2020

Activist slams security officers for allegedly “freeing” rape suspects

Published Friday, July 3, 2020

SSPDF on why it launched disarmament in Tonj first

Published Friday, July 3, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.