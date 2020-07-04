UK, WHO donate 160 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 fight

The government of the United Kingdom and the World Health Organization on Friday handed over 160 oxygen concentrators to support the fight against COVID-19 in South Sudan.

According to the WHO, supplemental oxygen is the first essential step for the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients with low blood oxygen levels and should be a primary focus for treatment in countries like South Sudan.

But there is a severe shortage of medical oxygen in South Sudan due to lack of oxygen concentrators and stable electricity supply.

The 160 oxygen concentrators, according to the undersecretary for the Ministry of Health, will be distributed across the country to treat patients requiring oxygen.

Dr. Mayen Machut Achiek says severely ill COVID-19 patients with respiratory distress will be treated at designated health facilities.

For his part, the British Ambassador to South Sudan says he is very pleased that his country’s contribution to the WHO is making a difference in South Sudan.

“We are very pleased that DFID’s multilateral contributions to WHO are making a difference in South Sudan,” said Chris Trott, British Ambassador to South Sudan.

“Preventing transmission of the disease in the first place is key but these oxygen concentrators will be crucial in treating the most severe cases.”

The machines come with basic accessories for the delivery of oxygen therapy.

“COVID-19 has presented an overwhelming public health challenge stretching the already fragile healthcare system in South Sudan,” said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan.

“These machines come with the basic accessories for the delivery of oxygen therapy, and if well maintained can be used to save lives from other diseases in the longer term after COVID-19 pandemic.”

