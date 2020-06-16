UN appoints new force commander for Abyei area

The United Nations Secretary-General has appointed a new commander for the Interim Security Force in Abyei Administrative Area.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Tuesday, António Guterres announced the appointment of Major General Kefyalew Amde Tessema of the Ethiopia Defence Force.

He will lead the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei.

General Amde succeeds Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam of Ethiopia who will complete his assignment on July 7th.

The new commander for the peacekeeping force in Abyei served in the Ethiopian Armed Forces for more than 30 years.

Most recently, he served as the Head of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, responsible for planning, coordinating, managing, organizing, training and reporting on engineering activities.

He served as the Western Command Commander from 2017 to 2018; Deputy Central Commander from 2016 to 2017; and the Division Commander from 2012 to 2016, among other appointments within the Ethiopian Armed Forces.

Major General Tessema holds a master’s degree in business administration from Ashland University in the United States and a Bachelor of Arts degree in command and control of military unity and formation from the Russian Federation Compound Force Academy.

In 2015, he served as the Sector Commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia.

He was born in 1969 in Arsi, Ethiopia. General Tessema is proficient in English and Russian.

Among his challenge is to end the rampant attacks on civilians in Abyei area by suspected militia, and coordinate peace efforts between the Ngok Dinka and their Misseriya counterparts.

Between January and April, suspected Misseriya militia group attacked several villages, burnt down homes, and ambushed cars in Abyei leading to the death of more than 50 people.

The UN Security Council recently urged Sudan and South Sudan to quickly establish temporary security and administrative arrangements that can provide a framework for lasting peace in the sensitive area.

It called for restraint and dialogue from the local communities, adding that the people of Abyei deserve to live peacefully, without fear of attack or intimidation.

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) was established through United Nations Security Council Resolution 1990 of June 27, 2011. Resolution 1990 made provision for the deployment of 4,200 Ethiopian troops to provide security and protect civilians under imminent threat of violence in the disputed border region.

UNISFA Headquarters is located in Abyei Town, the major town in the Abyei. Operationally, there are three Sectors; Sector North, Sector Central and Sector South with Sector headquarters at Diffra, Abyei town area, and Anthony respectively.

In January 2020, the force said it has increased day and night patrols in Abyei and other flash points.

It also said efforts are ongoing to engage with various interlocutors to calm tensions and avoid further attacks, including with the Abyei Area Chief Administrator.

Total Page Visits: 111 - Today Page Visits: 111