UN, army inconvenience peace monitors

A team of ceasefire monitors’ mission to Renk by was interrupted after they were left stranded at the airstrip without logistics to the cantonment site.

The team from the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism left Juba by flight at 8am, refueled in Malakal and arrived in Renk at around 11am.

According to Eye Radio reporter who accompanied the ceasefire monitors, the UN and SSPDF failed to provide the vehicle that had been requested to transport the monitors to a government cantonment site in Renk.

The CTSAMVM team leader is said to have reached out to both SSPDF and UNMISS to provide the transport.

“But they were kept waiting for 2 hours at the airstrip. By 1pm, the vehicles had not arrived to pick up the team,” said the reporter.

The ceasefire monitors were forced to cancel the visit to the cantonment site and return to Juba, he narrated.

There are 35 cantonment sites identified by the Joint Defense Board across the country.

According to CTSAMVM, 10 sites have been occupied by the SSPDF, 24 sites have been occupied by opposition forces, while the site in Renk remains unoccupied.