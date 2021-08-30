UN chief asks gov’ts to commit to ending enforced disappearance

The United Nations says countries continue to use enforced disappearance as a method of repression, terror, and stifling dissent.

It said governments also use the method under the pretext of countering crime or terrorism.

According to the UN Secretary-General, the most targeted groups are lawyers, witnesses, political opposition, and human rights defenders.

“Enforced disappearance deprives families and communities of the right to know the truth about their loved ones, of accountability, justice, and reparation,” António Guterres said.

He called on countries to fulfill their obligations to prevent enforced disappearance, to search for the victims, and to investigate, prosecute and punish the perpetrators.

“The Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearances is indispensable in helping to tackle this cowardly practice. But it requires the will and commitment of those with the power to do so,” the UN chief added.

Guterres made the appeal during the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on Monday.

The day is observed annually on 30 August to honor victims of this serious human rights violation prohibited under international human rights law.

It was established in 2011 by the UN General Assembly, which adopted a resolution in December 2010 expressing deep concern about the rise in incidents in various regions and increasing reports of harassment, ill-treatment, and intimidation of witnesses of disappearances, or relatives of people who were disappeared.

The resolution also welcomed the adoption of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, which calls for countries to take measures to hold perpetrators criminally responsible.

