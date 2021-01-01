UN chief calls for healing of economies, societies in New Year message

The UN Secretary-General is calling on nations and governments to work towards healing broken economies, societies and divisions.

António Guterres says 2020 was a year of trials, tragedies and tears.

This is because COVID-19 upended lives and plunged the world into suffering and grief.

According to the United Nations, so many loved ones have been lost — and the pandemic rages on, creating new waves of sickness and death.

It says poverty, inequality and hunger are rising, jobs are disappearing, debts are mounting and children are struggling.

UN chief, António Guterres says every government and individual can play a part in healing the divisions and broken economies for a better world.

“If we work together in unity and solidarity, these rays of hope can reach around the world,” Mr. Guterres said in a new year message early this week.



“That’s the lesson of this most difficult year. Both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are crises that can only be addressed by everyone together – as part of a transition to an inclusive and sustainable future. Together, let’s make peace among ourselves and with nature, tackle the climate crisis, stop the spread of COVID-19, and make 2021 a year of healing.”

The UN chief added that healing from the impact of the deadly virus, healing broken economies and societies, healing divisions, and starting to heal the planet must be” our New Year’s Resolution for 2021.”