13th August 2021
UN concerned by SPLM-IO power wrangles

Author: Gale Azaria | Published: 1 min ago

Last week, two factions of SPLA-IO under Dr Riek Machar and Gen. Simon Gatwech clashed at Magenis area - leaving at least 34 soldiers reported killed from both sides | Credit | Unknown

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has expressed concerns over the ongoing division within the SPLM/A-In Opposition.

It says the differences, which have escalated into clashes, could jeopardize the peace process.

Last week, a faction of the SPLA-IO allied to Gen. Simon Gatwech declared that they had removed Dr. Riek Machar as the commander-in-chief of the main opposition group.

The field commanders installed Gatwech as interim leader and possible replacement for Dr. Machar as first vice president.

Over the weekend, the two sides clashed in Magenis leading to the death of at least 34 soldiers from both sides.

They have since then issued unilateral ceasefire.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General called on all signatory parties to work together to overcome their differences peacefully.”

Nicholas Haysom met with First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar yesterday in Juba.

“We discussed the concerns that the United Nations has at the divisions within his political movement, and the potential that it has to undermine the peace agreement,” Haysom said after meeting Dr Machar in Juba on Thursday.

Haysom said this should include the graduation and deployment of unified forces.

“We were both in agreement that there was a need to expedite the implementation of transitional security arrangements and in particular the establishment of the unified command structure – as a matter of urgency,” he added.

He reiterated UNMISS commitment to supporting the full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

