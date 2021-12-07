UN condemns killing of an aid worker in a continued violence in Unity state

The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan has condemned the killing of an aid worker and sectional violence in Unity State, which has led to the displacement of several civilians there.



Early this month, fighting reportedly broke out between armed youth from Leer and Mayendit in the area.

A humanitarian aid worker, operating for an NGO to support the community with nutrition services, was killed during the violence.

Health and nutrition facilities in Gandor, Guat, Luol and Padeah were reportedly looted, affecting people’s access to much-needed nutrition and health services.

“People struggle every day to survive in South Sudan and violence of this nature has no place in a country determined to move forward on a path towards peace,” Mr. Matthew Hollingworth said in a statement seen by Eye Radio.

“Attacks against civilians, looting of aid intended to support the most vulnerable is unacceptable. This behavior must stop.”

According to Mr. Hollingworth an estimated 80,000 dollars’ worth of supplies were looted from two facilities in Gandor and Luol, which he says would have provided three-months of health and nutrition supplies to some 14,000 people in need.

As a result of the violence, he says more than 3,600 children will not receive timely access to nutrition services and nearly 450 women and children will have limited access to medical assistance.

Since March, the UN says aid workers, people serving the community, and assets have been ambushed or attacked in at least eight of the ten states in the country.

The attacks led to the suspension of humanitarian activities and the relocation of workers in those areas.

