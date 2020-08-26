26th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | National News | News   |   UN denounces lack of probe into foreign reporter’s killing in Kaya

UN denounces lack of probe into foreign reporter’s killing in Kaya

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

US Journalist Christopher Allen is seen with SPLA-IO forces at the border with Uganda before the fateful attack on Kaya town, where he was killed in Yei River State | File photo

UN human rights expert has denounced lack of investigation into the killing of foreign journalist in South Sudan three years ago.

A dual British-American citizen, Christopher Allen was killed in South Sudan on August 26, 2017, while he was covering clashes between opposition and government troops in the town of Kaya.

Allen had been reportedly embedded with the opposition forces in there for a week before he was killed.

Images of his body, stripped naked, were widely shared online.

Since then, no one has been held accountable for the killing of Allen.

However, senior South Sudanese Government officials reportedly “justified” the killing, labelling him a rebel and a criminal who entered the nation illegally.

UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, argues that the absence of a proper investigation sends a “very dangerous signal” that journalists and media workers can be targeted with impunity.

“Three years is too long to leave a bereaved family without answers,” says Agnès Callamard in a news release issued on Tuesday.

More than 10 other journalists were killed during the civil war in South Sudan, but without accountability for the crimes.

“Investigation into crimes committed against journalists – not only in South Sudan, but around the world – is a key element in preventing future attacks and ending impunity,” she added.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards 1

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published Thursday, August 20, 2020

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba 2

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba

Published Saturday, August 22, 2020

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony 3

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony

Published Monday, August 24, 2020

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards 4

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss 5

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss

Published Friday, August 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir forms economic crisis management committee

Published 4 hours ago

UN denounces lack of probe into foreign reporter’s killing in Kaya

Published 4 hours ago

Melut protesters threaten to close Airport over unmet oil services

Published 19 hours ago

WFP denies hiring plane that crashed in Juba

Published 20 hours ago

Cleric urges gov’t, NAS to respect Rome Declaration

Published 21 hours ago

S.Sudan to borrow $250 millions for budget deficit

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.