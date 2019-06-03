3rd June 2019
UN-FAO resumes country-wide strike over hardship allowance

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

UN-FAO staging a sit down strike in Juba. PHOTO: Kelly Abale/Eye Radio

The national staff of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization have resumed their country-wide strike over hardship allowance.

Last month, the staff walked out of their duty stations, citing none payment of Risk Allowance by the UN agency.

Gama Joseph, the chairman of the national staff union – says after failing to beat the seven-day deadline, the management was given another seven days to respond to the staff demand but still failed.

Gama Joseph says the strike will go on until the management meet their demands.

“We walked out on the 15th of May and we gave the management seven days to reply to our grievances and this grievances we didn’t get any formal written reply from the management and for this reasons we served the management with an email that we did not get any reply from them that’s why today on the 3rd of June we have walked out of the office protesting the silence of the management”.

FAO is reported to only give reimbursement to staff after one gets medical attention.

This policy has been described by the staff as slow, demanding and unreliable.

3rd June 2019

