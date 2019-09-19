19th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   UN head outlines dev’ts of SS peace deal

UN head outlines dev’ts of SS peace deal

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 8 hours ago

UNMISS Head David Shearer, speaking to Eye Radio during the re-opening of the TNLA on 14th May 2019

The Head of the UN mission in South Sudan says the peace process is progressing well but more needs to be done to prevent it from collapsing.

In his statement to the UN Security Council last night, David Shearer outlined developments and downfalls of the peace deal he says he’s witnessed since its signing last year.

He applauded the recent Kiir-Riek meeting which he described as a conciliatory demeanor between the two forces who spent “several hours in formal and informal discussions.”

However, the New Zealander noted challenges in the unification of security forces; political consensus on the number of states and boundaries; and finalizing leadership details of the transitional government.

He also told the Security Council that though forces have been cantoned, soldiers lack military supplies – a situation he says is a potential threat to the communities hosting them.

In an interview with the UN radio shortly briefing the council, David Shearer, said the success or failure of the new deal still lies in the hands of the political leaders.

“We are possibly seeing the best chance for peace in South Sudan … And its just a matter of making sure that we keep the momentum going, we keep this groups talking to each other, and we surely slowly consolidate each step to make sure that we don’t slide backwards.”

Popular Stories
S Sudan, Kenya strike free visa deal 1

S Sudan, Kenya strike free visa deal

Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Activist concerned about Machar’s house arrest 2

Activist concerned about Machar’s house arrest

Published Saturday, September 14, 2019

Gov’t secures loan to clear unpaid salaries 3

Gov’t secures loan to clear unpaid salaries

Published Friday, September 13, 2019

Gov’t signs mineral exploration deal with U.S, Canadian firms 4

Gov’t signs mineral exploration deal with U.S, Canadian firms

Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Juba residents complain of increased robberies 5

Juba residents complain of increased robberies

Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

New corruption report names names

Published 6 hours ago

UN head outlines dev’ts of SS peace deal

Published 8 hours ago

Students deprived of lectures after addressing media

Published 9 hours ago

Bieh floods displaces thousands

Published 14 hours ago

Government rubbishes UN report

Published 15 hours ago

Trade minister revokes monopoly order

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.