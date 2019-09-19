UN head outlines dev’ts of SS peace deal

The Head of the UN mission in South Sudan says the peace process is progressing well but more needs to be done to prevent it from collapsing.

In his statement to the UN Security Council last night, David Shearer outlined developments and downfalls of the peace deal he says he’s witnessed since its signing last year.

He applauded the recent Kiir-Riek meeting which he described as a conciliatory demeanor between the two forces who spent “several hours in formal and informal discussions.”

However, the New Zealander noted challenges in the unification of security forces; political consensus on the number of states and boundaries; and finalizing leadership details of the transitional government.

He also told the Security Council that though forces have been cantoned, soldiers lack military supplies – a situation he says is a potential threat to the communities hosting them.

In an interview with the UN radio shortly briefing the council, David Shearer, said the success or failure of the new deal still lies in the hands of the political leaders.

“We are possibly seeing the best chance for peace in South Sudan … And its just a matter of making sure that we keep the momentum going, we keep this groups talking to each other, and we surely slowly consolidate each step to make sure that we don’t slide backwards.”