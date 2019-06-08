UN welcomes ratification of two human rights treaties by S. Sudan

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday has welcomed the ratification of two crucial human rights treaties this week by the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the UN rights body lauded the ratification of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), as well as the First Optional Protocols to both instruments, which establish individual complaints procedures.

“We welcome the unanimous ratification, without reservations of two vital human rights treaties this week by the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) of South Sudan,” the UN rights body said in a statement.

On Monday, members of the transitional parliament passed the two international treaties which will enter into force for South Sudan three months after the date of accession.

The ICCPR and ICESCR are among nine core UN human rights treaties and give legal force to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The other treaty is the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The treaties give legal force to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights commits the states signed up to it to protect and respect the civil and political rights of individuals.

Hon. Mary Puru, the deputy chairperson for human rights and humanitarians committee at the TNLA said the treaties will strengthen the existing cooperation with the international community.

“By ratifying the two covenants, the Republic of South Sudan will strengthen the existing cooperation with other state parties and the international community.”

Hon. Puru also said the treaties will promote donor support and strengthen the existing legal frameworks.

“It will promote donor support and technical assistance for the implementation of the two covenants and their first optional protocols, and strengthen the existing legal frameworks for the protection of all citizens and persons within the jurisdiction of South Sudan.”

The two treaties are expected to be assented to by President Salva Kiir soon.