23rd November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News   |   UNESCO launches education for cattle keepers

UNESCO launches education for cattle keepers

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

UNESCO representative hands over connect teaching tablets loaded with the Pastoral Livelihoods and Education Field Schools learning materials and monitoring applications to NPA and IIRR.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO has introduced a mobile technology project to provide literacy and education services to cattle keepers in the country.  

The project is expected to benefit pastoralists in 21 cattle camps in Gok, Western and East Lakes as well as Terekeka states.

The connected mobile tablets contain installed learning materials, teachers’ guides, syllabus as well as learners’ books.

These include a syllabus for Science, Mathematics, English, Religious Education and social studies for level 1, 2 and 3.

Solomon Bekele is the Pastoralist Literacy and Education Specialist at the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

He says the new technology will be easy to use within the cattle camps.

“The tablets are loaded with curriculums. It is an integrated curriculum prepared jointly with lines ministries. The syllabus, the learners’ book, the teacher’s guide are on the tablet,” Mr. Bekele said during the handover of teaching tablets to the implementing partners on Friday morning in Juba.

Thirty-three teachers have been trained to conduct lessons in nearly 11 cattle camps in 5 counties.

“For this phase, we scale it up to 21 cattle camps so we have a total of 63 teachers,” Bekele added.

Meanwhile, Ronya Thomas the Project Coordinator for Norwegian People’s Aid believes the new initiative will help reduce cattle related crimes.

“After taking the cattle for grazing, most of the youth are idle, they have nothing that is engaging them, that is why sometimes they end up involving in other crimes,” he asserted.

Phase two of the Resilient Pastoral Livelihoods and Education Field Schools project is an extension of the first phase which is funded by the European Union.

It is implemented by Norwegian People’s Aid and the International Institute of Rural Reconstruction.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Zande

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Acting NRA boss makes suspicious bank transfers 1

Acting NRA boss makes suspicious bank transfers

Published Friday, November 22, 2019

Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job 2

Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job

Published Thursday, November 21, 2019

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday 3

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief 4

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Newly launched electricity disappoints Juba residents 5

Newly launched electricity disappoints Juba residents

Published Friday, November 22, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN Security Council put S.Sudanese leaders on notice

Published 4 hours ago

UNESCO launches education for cattle keepers

Published 4 hours ago

Five die of Hepatitis B in Wulu County

Published 5 hours ago

Armed Sudanese clash with SSPDF near Renk

Published 5 hours ago

Newly launched electricity disappoints Juba residents

Published 1 day ago

Another cantoned soldier dies in Amadi

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.