UNFPA’s Dr. Kidane speaks about the likely impact of Covid-19 on SRHS

The United Nations Population Fund or UNFPA has warned that coronavirus is likely going to affect the provision of the integrated health systems including reproductive health services in South Sudan.

Reproductive health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not just the absence of disease or sickness.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, Dr. Kidane Abraha, the Midwifery Project Coordinator for UNFPA believes that minors will be exposed to gender-based violence and child marriages due to the closure of schools.

In March, the task force on coronavirus closed schools and other social gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

South Sudan currently has close to 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

However, Dr. Abraha said there is a possible threat of a high level of unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease during the coronavirus lockdown among the adolescent groups.

Dr. Abraha started by narrating to Eye Radio’s Charles Wote the general overview of the status of reproductive health services in South Sudan.

