UNHCR donates ambulances, supplies for Covid-19 fight

The UN Refugee Agency has donated two ambulances and protective equipment to areas at high risk of the coronavirus disease.

The vehicles were handed over to health authorities in Yambio and Yei towns.

Other donations include mattresses, bedsheets, sanitizers, masks, gloves, and more to assist the COVID-19 response.

Yei is among towns in South Sudan where seven people recently tested positive for the virus.

While in Yambio, there is a reported influx of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Besides, health workers at Yambio Civil Hospital recently said they were facing an acute shortage of protective equipment to conduct their work.

The medical staff had expressed fears they could be exposed to the coronavirus without personal protection gears.

“UNHCR thought of contributing by these ambulances, Personal protective equipment, and many others to the hospitals in Juba so that we can contribute to fighting COVID-19,” Illmi Adan, UNHCR’s Country Representative said during the handover ceremony in Juba on Tuesday.

“Yambio and Yei are frontlines States, we have received many returnees and refugees coming to those towns and that is one of the reasons we chose to give those ambulances to those states.”

For her part, the Minister of Health – Elizabeth Achuei – said such donations will strengthen the weak public health system in the two towns.

“I really appreciate the donation of these two ambulances and the Toyota hardtops,” she said.

“These cars are really very good for those areas. I didn’t ask for it; this is a very good gift. I appeal for this generosity to be extended to other areas like Malakal and Bhar-el-Ghazal in the future,” Achuei added.

