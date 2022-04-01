1st April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Interviews   |   UNHCR, WFP speak about attacks on relief workers and convoys in S. Sudan

UNHCR, WFP speak about attacks on relief workers and convoys in S. Sudan

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 5 hours ago

Adeyinka Badeo, the WFP acting country representative and Jamal Arafat, the UNHCR representative in South Sudan who doubles as an interim UN resident and humanitarian coordinator during a talkshow in Eye Radio studio - Credit: Okot Emmanuel/Eye Radio | March 28, 2022

Jamal Arafat – UNHCR representative in South Sudan and Adeyinka Badejo – WFP acting Country Director speak about the targeted attacks on humanitarian workers and convoys carrying food assistance.


In the interview, Mr. Arafat and Adeyinka condemned the persistent attacks on humanitarian personnel and convoys.

They called on the government to protect humanitarian workers and vital life-saving food commodities destined to people in dire need.

More in the interview with Eye radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

Interview with Jamal Arafat who is also the acting ad interim UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Adeyinka Badejo talking about the targeted humanitarian attacks and convoy in South Sudan – Part 1:

In the second part of the interview Arafat and Adeyinka talk about how the attacks on Humanitarian personnel and convoy is affecting delivery of vital life-saving food commodities destined to people in dire need.

Arafat and Adeyinka called on the government to protect humanitarian workers and humanitarian convoy in areas prone to conflict– Part 1:

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others 1

Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others

Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free 2

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor 3

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command 4

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command

Published Sunday, March 27, 2022

Ministry of General Education announces official schools opening date 5

Ministry of General Education announces official schools opening date

Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Traffic police boss warns officers against unlawful charges on motorists

Published 18 seconds ago

Makueng urges peace principals to embrace teamwork

Published 29 mins ago

R-JMEC, CTSAM-VM are “doing nothing”, says SPLM-IO acting Spokesperson

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir tells senior officers to prepare to relinquish some positions for peace

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t announces Freedom Bridge to open next month

Published 2 hours ago

Construction of four primary schools completed in Nasir town

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.