UNHCR, WFP speak about attacks on relief workers and convoys in S. Sudan

Jamal Arafat – UNHCR representative in South Sudan and Adeyinka Badejo – WFP acting Country Director speak about the targeted attacks on humanitarian workers and convoys carrying food assistance.



In the interview, Mr. Arafat and Adeyinka condemned the persistent attacks on humanitarian personnel and convoys.

They called on the government to protect humanitarian workers and vital life-saving food commodities destined to people in dire need.

More in the interview with Eye radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

Interview with Jamal Arafat who is also the acting ad interim UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Adeyinka Badejo talking about the targeted humanitarian attacks and convoy in South Sudan – Part 1:

In the second part of the interview Arafat and Adeyinka talk about how the attacks on Humanitarian personnel and convoy is affecting delivery of vital life-saving food commodities destined to people in dire need.

Arafat and Adeyinka called on the government to protect humanitarian workers and humanitarian convoy in areas prone to conflict– Part 1:

