“Unimaginable” Tambura violence could amount to war crimes-Amnesty

A report by Amnesty International has revealed that the armed violence in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State could amount to war crimes.

The human rights watchdog documented troops on all sides indiscriminately murdering and harming civilians and destroying entire villages during an upsurge in fighting between June and October in the Western Equatoria region.

In the 6-page report, Amnesty says dozens of civilians in the area were killed and tens of thousands displaced amid fighting between armed groups in the fighting that began mid-2021.

The findings, Amnesty says were documented after carrying out an in-person investigation and interviewing dozens of survivors.

The clashes around Tambura County fragmented along ethnic lines after politicians stimulated local grievances and encouraged young people to take up arms, the report revealed.

It stated that clashes which erupted between competing local groups aligned with forces affiliated to the government’s SSDPF and the SPLA-IO on the other, have centered around Tambura county.

“A trail of death, destruction and division ensued after politicians whipped up ethnic hatred and mobilized youth to fight”, the report partly read.

Amnesty International says it interviewed 76 people, including internally displaced persons, humanitarians, government officials, activists and others.

Fifty of those interviewed were Azande, Balanda, and ethnically mixed survivors who had been forced to flee and were sheltering in Wau, Yambio and Tambura town, the previous epicentre of the violence.

In September, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan disclosed that, the government in Juba that is fueling the conflict between two communities in the area.

This backs up the allegations made earlier by the state governor, suggesting that area politicians based in Juba are behind the killings.

These include the incumbent speaker of the national parliament – Hon Jemma Nunu Kumba – and Patrick Zamoi, former state governor.

Others include Hon. Pascal Bandindi, an MP representing Tombura County at the Reconstituted TNLA and Hon. Salle Sayid Uku.

Amnesty urges the government to expedite reconstruction efforts; facilitate assistance and provision of essential services for voluntary and sustainable return of IDPs to their homes.

It states that holistic accountability process is needed, including truth-telling, reforms, compensation and working with the African Union Commission to establish the Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

The report recommends that the UN Security Council maintain its arms embargo to stem the flow of weapons to warring parties.