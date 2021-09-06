UNISFA concerned by ‘hostility’ of locals in NBGS

The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei has expressed concerns over recent “hostilities” against its activities by locals in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

On August 11, residents of Aweil North and Aweil East counties led protests, demanding relocation of UN troops and closure of the Kiir Adem and War Abar team sites.

UNISFA said the petitioners forcefully entered the compound in Gok Machar and War Abar sites and allegedly looted some UN assets.

The local community of Aweil North County demanded in writing the complete withdrawal of the Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mechanism from Sector Headquarters in Gok Machar “within 48 hours”.

In a statement issued over the weekend, UNISFA says it has continued to experience denial of clearance for its ground and aerial monitoring missions.

“The Chiefs threatened violence against UNISFA/JBVMM and denial of UNISFA/JBVMM patrols,” it reads in parts.

“Local communities also accused UNISFA of “biased patrolling” in the SBDZ and siding with Sudan “to annex part of their territory.”

UNISFA stated that it was forced to relocate from TS 11 and TS 12 to Sector Headquarters in Gok Machar to prevent an escalation of the situation.

It, however, stated that South Sudanese and Sudanese authorities had given prior approval on the location of the Sector Headquarters and the two Team Sites.

The force called for an urgent meeting so that Sudan and South Sudan could engage expeditiously on the matter.

UNISFA added that despite the significant drawback caused by the forced relocation of troops and equipment from both team sites, it will continue to carry out its mandated activities.

