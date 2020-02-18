Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO

The SPLM-IO has expressed optimism that the long-awaited unity government will be formed this weekend.

This is after the main opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar, returned to Juba on Monday to finalize talks with President Salva Kiir ahead of this weekend’s deadline for establishing a unity government.

The opposition welcomed the move, but rejected creation of Ruweng, Pibor and Abyei administrative areas.

According to the deputy information chairman of the SPLM-IO, the remaining outstanding issues cannot stop the formation of the long awaited unity government this weekend.

“It’s actually about Ruweng. This issue should be put on the table. But it will not stop or prevent the formation of the government,” Manawa Peter told reporters.

He said 90 per cent of the critical issues that have hindered the formation of the revitalized government of national unity twice have now been resolved.

The two principals will continue to discuss the remaining unresolved issues that include unification and deployment of forces, Peter added.

The peace parties are expected to form the transitional government of national unity this Saturday, 22 February.