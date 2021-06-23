Unity state’s Tharjiath oilfield reopens after 7 year shutdown

Oil production resumed in Unity state’s Tharjiath oilfield on Monday after nearly 8 years of shutdown following the outbreak of civil war in the country 2013.

Tharjiath – also known as Block 5A in southern Unity state is operated by the Sudd Petroleum Operating company (SPOC).

The Minister of Petroleum, Puot Kang Chuol told reporters that the resumption means economic security to the country and also to the communities in the oil producing region.

“The resumption to us as a government means economic security, not only to the government of South Sudan but also to the communities in the oil producing region,” Puot said.

For his part, Eruwan Gerry, the head of the SPOC which operates the block says the resumption marks a significant milestone for the company.

“SPOC targets to increase its production to 8,000 barrels per day by the end of 2021 and will reach the 2:11 production cap ratio at 16,000 barrels per day by the middle of 2022,” the head of the SPOC said.

Meanwhile, the government’s Liaison Manager at SPOC, Yohanis Musa Pouk, also the head of the organizing committee for the inauguration of the resumption says a high level of delegation witnessed the reopening of Tharjiath oilfield on Monday.

“We are honored for the participation of three ministers of national government, three governors from Warrap state, chief administrator of Abyei administrative area, and Unity state, also three MPs, and residents of Koch County participated at the reopening of oil production in the area,” said SPOC Liaison Manager.

Production began at Tharjiath oilfield in 2006 and was producing about 40,000 barrels per day, and peaked at 54,000 barrels per day in 2009.

However, by the year 2014, production decreased significantly to 4,500 barrels per day, and completely stopped production after SPLM-IO captured it.

The opposition force controlled some of the Unity oilfields, forcing them to temporarily shut down and reducing the oil production in the country by at least 40% from 265,000 barrels a day to 165,000 barrels per a day.

Unity and Upper Nile states are the only two states in South Sudan that produce oil. The country depends on the oil revenues from these two states by 98% of its overall budget.

