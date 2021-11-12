UNMISS denies peacekeepers withdrawal from Malakal PoC

The UN mission in South Sudan has refuted media reports that it is planning to withdraw peacekeepers from the Protection of Civilians site in Malakal, Upper Nile State.



Recently, Sudan-Tribune and Sudan post media outlets reported that UNMISS had planned to withdraw its security presence at its POC in Malakal town.

The protection of civilians was set up in Juba and other major cities, after the civil war erupted in December 2013.

The intensified fighting at that time had forced thousands to seek protection.

As a result, PoC sites were set up by the UN to protect people in imminent physical danger.

However, in a statement, the UNMISS chief of communication denied any plans to withdraw its peacekeepers from the protection of civilians in Malakal.

Francesca Mold, says the media report is incorrect and risks causing unnecessary concern among the displaced communities.

She added that UNMISS reiterated its clear position, in line with the Security Council resolution 2-6-5-7, that the right security conditions must exist in Malakal before any transition of the POC can take place.

“UNMISS reinforced its commitment to work with the Government to build its capability to provide protection for vulnerable communities. UNMSS will also continue to fulfil its mandate to protect civilians in Malakal as in other locations across the country,” Francesca read out a UNMISS statement to Eye Radio on Thursday.

“No announcement was made about a decision to withdraw from the Malakal POC and it is unfortunate that this erroneous claim has been reported by the media as fact.”

The UN mission in South Sudan has been clear throughout the process that the transition of Malakal would take more time due to the complex political and security situation there.

Last year, UNMISS began withdrawing its troops from POCs in Bor and Wau, leaving them under the jurisdiction of the government.

The transition was to allow the government to have the primary responsibility for protecting all its citizens living in the former PoC sites.

UNMISS says the new peace deal and continuous ceasefire has resulted in a significant reduction of political violence in the country.

As a result, many displaced people have returned to their homes while those remaining in the UN protection sites are moving freely in and out of the camps to go to school, health centers, and markets and to work.

