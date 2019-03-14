Where is Samuel Dong and Aggrey Idri? -UN

A senior official of the UN Mission in South Sudan has called on the national parliament to demand an explanation from the security service on the whereabouts of government critics – Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri.

The two men, who were sympathetic to SPLM-IO, disappeared off the street of Nairobi on January 23 and 24, 2017.

Family members and rights groups believed that they were abducted by or at the request of the South Sudanese government, and deported to South Sudan.

Human Rights Watch said it has documented clear patterns of arbitrary detentions, abuse, and torture by military and national security actors in South Sudan. The government has reportedly denied knowledge on their whereabouts.

“The issue of Aggrey and Duong, where are they? But we cannot make people disappear like this in total impunity, this is not acceptable,” said Eugene Nindorera, UNMISS’s Human Rights Director.

According to the Human Rights Watch, both Luak and Idri were detained in the National Security Service on January 26, two days after they were forcibly disappeared from Nairobi and a day before the High Court of Kenya ruled against their deportation.

Mr. Eugene said the government should declare the whereabouts of the two men, adding that the parliament holds the constitutional rights to seek accountability from each arm of the government.

“The role of the parliament is to control what the Executive is doing, so it has to call the Ministry of National Security so that the Minister is accountable for what NSS is doing,” he added.

Eugene Nindorera also said the legislators should pay attention to issues of arbitrary arrest and detention, saying they “need to reform some of the legislation that is [being] enforced now” adding “if you are looking at people who are arrested and detained by NSS or by intelligence. This is not acceptable.”

In 2017, the Human Rights Watch said international actors, including the African Union and Kenya, should insist that government immediately investigate the case, produce and release the disappeared men, and investigate and hold to account those responsible.