UNMISS set a temporary peacekeeping base in Tonj

UNMISS set a temporary peacekeeping base in Tonj

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

UNMISS has set up a temporary operating base in Tonj, Warrap State, following recent clashes. The peacekeeping team travelled 11 hours from Kuajok through heavily flooded territory to get to Tonj. They have started patrolling, and have held numerous meetings with local authorities, high-ranking military officers, community leaders and youth © UNMISS

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has set up a temporary peacekeeping base in Tonj East, Warrap State, to deter fresh attacks.

Last week, fighting between members of the SSPDF and armed youth reportedly left nearly 150 people dead and thousands displaced in the area.

The conflict came amidst a disarmament exercise being carried out across the region.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the peacekeeping team is led by Bangladeshi military personnel, civil affairs, and human rights workers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan, left for Tonj at the weekend.

“The UN has established a temporary base, began patrolling, and has held numerous meetings with local authorities, high-ranking military officers, community leaders and youth in Tonj town, Ameth, and Mabior-Yar to support reconciliation efforts,” the UNMISS said in a statement.

The team is also working to verify the number of casualties resulting from the clashes with local authorities now estimating the death toll may be as high as 150 with 5,000 people reportedly displaced.

According to UNMISS, the SSPDF Commander responsible for disarmament in the area, General Bol Akot, said the security situation in the area is “calm”.

However, it has also been reported by local officials that the situation in Romich remains tense and volatile.

