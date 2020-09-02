UNMISS sets up base in Lobonok as ambushes surge

The UN Mission in South Sudan is setting up a temporary base at Lobonok, Central Equatoria State, to help deter violence after a surge in armed attacks against civilians and humanitarian convoys.

UNMISS said it was deeply disturbed by the increase in violent assaults on civilians as well as humanitarian in the area.

On Tuesday, two civilians were killed and four injured when a vehicle was ambushed by heavily armed men along the road the Yei-Lasu road.

The incident follows similar road attacks in the past few days on humanitarian convoys travelling on Juba-Yei road.

Travelers in an ambulance, other humanitarian vehicles and commercial trucks were shot at and items were looted.

A week ago, six bodyguards of the Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga, were also killed in Lobonok.

The National Salvation Front led by General Thomas Cirillo publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the head of UNMISS says they have deployed troops to Lobonok to set up a temporary operating base.

David Shearer believes this will enable the peacekeepers to provide a protective presence in the area.

UNMISS is also engaging with the parties, including the government which it says has the primary responsibility for protecting all civilians.

Shearer urges the parties who are either signatories to the revitalized peace agreement or the January 2020 Rome Declaration to respect the ceasefire, stop the fighting and protect civilians.