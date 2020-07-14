14th July 2020
Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam's brother in Malakal

UNSC urges peace gov't to set up transitional institutions

UNSC urges peace gov’t to set up transitional institutions

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

President Kiir and his deputies after the swearing in ceremony at the State House on 22 February 20202 | Credit | Ministry ICT & Postal Services

The UN Security Council has called on the coalition government to quickly unify its forces and establish transitional institutions that will facilitate needed reforms.

The Council members welcomed the agreement on the allocation of states and the subsequent appointment of governors.

But they raised concerns over the delays in finalizing the security arrangements and the establishment of transitional government institutions.

These legal bodies include a national legislative assembly, state legislative assemblies, state and county administrations.

In a statement issued on Monday, the UN Security Council encouraged the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity to also finalize on the remaining state governors.

The parties are yet to appoint the governors for Jonglei and Upper Nile states, which have been witnessing ethnic conflicts.

“The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern regarding the increased violence between armed groups in South Sudan in recent months, including in Jonglei, which has killed hundreds and displaced thousands,” reads a statement in parts.

The two states are allocated to the SPLM-IO and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

According to various reports, there are still disagreements among parties over the choice for governors for the two states.

But the members of the Security Council called on the coalition leaders to govern in a unified manner.

They stressed that urgent establishment of all transitional institutions is necessary to build trust and consolidate steps taken towards lasting peace.

The Council also asked for meaningful participation of women, youth, faith-based groups, and civil society in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement.

It underscored the need for continued and active engagement on South Sudan by the region and the international community.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of the Republic of South Sudan.

14th July 2020

