UoJ: School of Medicine students deny vandalizing facilities

Students of the School of Medicine at the University of Juba have denied participating in the destruction of campus facility during Wednesdays’ strike.

They say the damage was done by those they refer to as “disgruntled student politicians.”

On Wednesday, some students of University of Juba vandalized exam room after they were barred from sitting exams.

A university lecturer alleged that some of the students from the faculty of medicine were involved in the destruction.

But in a statement to Eye Radio yesterday, The Juba University Medical Student’s Association denied the allegations, saying the medical students were the ones whose exam papers were grabbed and torn by the rowdy students.

It said most of them were sitting their exams in the main campus when the strike started at Custom campus and later escalated to their side.