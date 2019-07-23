23rd July 2019
UoJ VC welcomes pay rise

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

University of Juba newly renovated entrance | Credit | Eye Radio

The Vice Chancellor of University of Juba has welcomed the approval of the new unified salary structure for public universities.

On Friday, the council of ministers in the weekly meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir unanimously approved the revised salary structure.

This is for the top administration, academics, technical and support staff.

The memo was tabled by the minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Yien Oral.

The pay rise comes after vice chancellors of the public universities complained about little pay, which they say has made lecturers quit the profession.

“I think it is a very encouraging resolution,” Prof John Akech told Eye Radio.

“This move will actually improve things a lot. It’s not really ideal but I think it’s much much better.”

According to the new salary structure, a professor will earn 542,500 SSP monthly, and Associate Professor 434,000 SSP monthly.

A lecturer will receive 341,000 SSP monthly, teaching assistant, 145,700 monthly, and chief technician 186,000 SSP.

Other support staff salaries range between 232,500 and 116,560 SSP monthly.

