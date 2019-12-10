11th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Update: plane slides off JIA runway

Update: plane slides off JIA runway

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 20 hours ago

Ethiopian plane shortly after it crash landed at JIA, Tue, Dec 10, 2019 | Credit | Eye Radio

An Ethiopian Airline got damaged on Tuesday evening when it slipped off the runway during a take-off at the Juba International Airport.

According to the Director of Juba International Airport, the incident was caused by wet condition as it had rained heavily in Juba.

The plane was leaving for the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, at around 6:30 when it slid off.

Kur Kuol said no one was hurt in the incident.

While it’s not easy to see the registration number of the aircraft in the photos, we do know it was a Bombardier Dash-8 Q400, wrote Simple Flying.

If it was indeed in the process of taking off, this would put the flight as likely ET357 from Juba to Addis Ababa (ADD), which should have departed around 17:15.

The Ethiopian Airlines is yet to comment on the incident.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute 1

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute

Published Friday, December 6, 2019

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous” 2

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous”

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers 3

US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers

Published 18 hours ago

Makana quits 4

Makana quits

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

Evidence of The Sentry corruption expose is weak – Kiir’s office 5

Evidence of The Sentry corruption expose is weak – Kiir’s office

Published Thursday, December 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan student dies in China

Published 34 mins ago

US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers

Published 18 hours ago

Update: plane slides off JIA runway

Published 20 hours ago

Sudan peace talks resume in Juba

Published 20 hours ago

Abiy receives his Nobel Prize award

Published 21 hours ago

Citizens dispute gov’t’s tool to end number of states dispute

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.