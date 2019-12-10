Update: plane slides off JIA runway

An Ethiopian Airline got damaged on Tuesday evening when it slipped off the runway during a take-off at the Juba International Airport.

According to the Director of Juba International Airport, the incident was caused by wet condition as it had rained heavily in Juba.

The plane was leaving for the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, at around 6:30 when it slid off.

Kur Kuol said no one was hurt in the incident.

While it’s not easy to see the registration number of the aircraft in the photos, we do know it was a Bombardier Dash-8 Q400, wrote Simple Flying.

If it was indeed in the process of taking off, this would put the flight as likely ET357 from Juba to Addis Ababa (ADD), which should have departed around 17:15.

The Ethiopian Airlines is yet to comment on the incident.