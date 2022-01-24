24th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Updated: 33 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Updated: 33 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 5 hours ago

In this photo, residents of Baidit Payam in Bor County are seen burying victims of Sunday's evening attack - CREDIT| Jacob Aluong/Eye Radio | January 24, 2022

At least 33 people have been killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked Baidit Payam of Bor County last evening.

According to Eye Radio’s staff on the ground, 33 people have been confirmed dead.

Jacob Aluong says the attack also left 17 other injured.

He pointed out that some of the wounded are receiving treatment at Bor Teaching Hospital, while others are brought to Juba.

Aluong who visited Baidit this morning told Eye Radio witnesses say the attack took place at 3pm on Sunday.

“I came from Juba this morning to see the level of devastation in the area. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers came yesterday at around 3pm. They came in six columns from the eastern side and attacked the area,” Aluong said.

“They have raided all the cattle that were in the area. According to the current statistics, 33 people have been killed so far, out of these, three children drowned in the river, the rest died from gunshot wounds.

“There are about 17 people who have been transferred to Bor Teaching Hospital and others have been transferred to Juba for better or specialized medical care.”

One of tukuls burnt by the attackers who are reportedly suspected to be from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area – credit | Jacob Aluong/Eye Radio | January 24, 2022

In November last year, 9 people were reportedly killed in two separate incidents in Bor town.

Greater Jonglei authorities have been convening peace and reconciliation conferences to discuss the issues of killings and cattle rustling in their surroundings.

But revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and child abduction in some areas still persist.

The UN Mission in South Sudan reports that revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity incidents after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

Popular Stories
Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs 1

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town 2

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut 3

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist 4

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist

Published Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Expectant mother dies after being pulled off motorcycle by snatchers 5

Expectant mother dies after being pulled off motorcycle by snatchers

Published Thursday, January 20, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan natural resources exploited by foreigners-Deng Dau

Published 3 hours ago

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

Published 3 hours ago

Updated: 33 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Published 5 hours ago

Game rangers arrest 6 poachers, recover 7 guns in Western Equatoria

Published 7 hours ago

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Minister Awut’s allegations against Futuyo fund misuse ‘unjustifiable’ – Futuyo’s office

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.