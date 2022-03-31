1st April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Peace   |   Urgent funding needed to assist 6.8 million in S. Sudan in 2022 – UN

Urgent funding needed to assist 6.8 million in S. Sudan in 2022 – UN

Author: Stephen Omiri | Published: 10 hours ago

Women at a food distribution site in Ulang County in Upper Nile State. Photo Credit: WFP/Gabriela Vivacqua

The humanitarian community in South Sudan has said it urgently needs $1.7 billion for relief assistance.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that 6.8 million South Sudanese are in dire need of food assistance.

On Thursday, the humanitarian community launched the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022/2023 in Juba.

“Today in 2022, we estimate that 8.9 million people in South Sudan have significant humanitarian needs. The cumulative and compounding effects of years of climate-related shocks such as flooding and drought, conflict and subnational violence have destroyed people’s homes and livelihoods, robbing them of the future they deserve,” Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan said.

Nyanti called on the Government, development partners, donors, and humanitarian organizations to match their solidarity with unwavering support.

She added that in 2022, more than two-thirds of the people in South Sudan, which is 8 million 9 hundred thousand people, are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance.

However, the humanitarian organizations plan to target 6 million 8 hundred thousand who need humanitarian assistance and protection services.

According to the statement, 2 million people are displaced persons, while 8 million 3 hundred thousand people are refugees in neighboring countries.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others 1

Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others

Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free 2

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor 3

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Court directs eviction of Ayii Duang from prisons land 4

Court directs eviction of Ayii Duang from prisons land

Published Friday, March 25, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command 5

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command

Published Sunday, March 27, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

People should not be scared, peace is on track – Makuei

Published 10 hours ago

Urgent funding needed to assist 6.8 million in S. Sudan in 2022 – UN

Published 10 hours ago

Biden renews national emergency on South Sudan

Published 10 hours ago

Makuei explains why some parties are unhappy with CTSAM-VM

Published 12 hours ago

Police identify key suspect in Nakuru arson attack, Amb Ajongo

Published 13 hours ago

Egypt announces visa regulations for S. Sudanese

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.