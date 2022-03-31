Urgent funding needed to assist 6.8 million in S. Sudan in 2022 – UN

The humanitarian community in South Sudan has said it urgently needs $1.7 billion for relief assistance.



In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that 6.8 million South Sudanese are in dire need of food assistance.

On Thursday, the humanitarian community launched the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022/2023 in Juba.

“Today in 2022, we estimate that 8.9 million people in South Sudan have significant humanitarian needs. The cumulative and compounding effects of years of climate-related shocks such as flooding and drought, conflict and subnational violence have destroyed people’s homes and livelihoods, robbing them of the future they deserve,” Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan said.

Nyanti called on the Government, development partners, donors, and humanitarian organizations to match their solidarity with unwavering support.

She added that in 2022, more than two-thirds of the people in South Sudan, which is 8 million 9 hundred thousand people, are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance.

However, the humanitarian organizations plan to target 6 million 8 hundred thousand who need humanitarian assistance and protection services.

According to the statement, 2 million people are displaced persons, while 8 million 3 hundred thousand people are refugees in neighboring countries.

